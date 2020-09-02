Aubrey O’Day Responded After Body-Shaming Photos Went Viral

“When is this industry going to stop abusing women’s bodies?”
You’re probably familiar with Aubrey O’Day. She’s in the girl group Danity Kane and has recently starred in Celebrity Big Brother, Ex on the Beach 3, and other reality shows.
Well earlier this week, DailyMail published a series of photos titled, “Aubrey O’Day looks unrecognizable as she emerges for a stroll with her dogs after promoting diet app with filtered snap on Instagram.”
The photos started to go viral, sparking discussion about Aubrey, her social media presence, and more.
Some people criticized Aubrey:
And others defended her:
Aubrey ultimately clapped back with a photo of herself, saying, “It’s so sick what people will do for clickbait — and that my lawyer needed this photo to defend me against it. When is this industry going to stop abusing women’s bodies?”
“Makes me sick,” Aubrey said in a follow-up tweet to a fan. “I was jamming to Brandy and Monica Verzuz. Started my glam room, and BOOM, my whole night is ruined! Then my attorney has me taking photos with date and time to prove them false. Like, I’m tired of this stupid, shallow, abusive industry.”
Reminder: It’s never OK to body-shame. Hang in there, Aubrey.
