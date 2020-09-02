Aubrey O’Day Responded After Body-Shaming Photos Went Viral

“When is this industry going to stop abusing women’s bodies?”

You’re probably familiar with Aubrey O’Day. She’s in the girl group Danity Kane and has recently starred in Celebrity Big Brother, Ex on the Beach 3, and other reality shows.


Well earlier this week, DailyMail published a series of photos titled, “Aubrey O’Day looks unrecognizable as she emerges for a stroll with her dogs after promoting diet app with filtered snap on Instagram.”

The photos started to go viral, sparking discussion about Aubrey, her social media presence, and more.

Some people criticized Aubrey:

I will never ever body shame a woman again (deff did that in the past) but my issue with Aubrey O’Day today is the photo editing AND the subsequent promotion of a diet product. It should absolutely be a necessity for influencers to disclose when an image is retouched.

And others defended her:

48 hrs ago, we all agreed to stop commenting on celebrities’ weight after we realized that ppl were bullying Chadwick Boseman for being skinny while he was fighting cancer. Now, some photos of Aubrey O’Day were leaked and you guys came straight to this app to do the SAME THING 🤔

So two days ago everyone’s lecturing about how we never know what someone’s going though, so not to body shame them. Now I see tons of people on here cracking jokes and mocking Aubrey O’Day for her weight gain. That pledge didn’t last long.

Aubrey ultimately clapped back with a photo of herself, saying, “It’s so sick what people will do for clickbait — and that my lawyer needed this photo to defend me against it. When is this industry going to stop abusing women’s bodies?”

it’s so sick what ppl will do for click bait! and that my lawyer needed this photo to defend me against it.. when is this industry going to stop abusing women’s bodies! Sorry my place is a mess, currently remodeling my glam room- I’m sure it’ll be written that I’m a hoarder next!

“Makes me sick,” Aubrey said in a follow-up tweet to a fan. “I was jamming to Brandy and Monica Verzuz. Started my glam room, and BOOM, my whole night is ruined! Then my attorney has me taking photos with date and time to prove them false. Like, I’m tired of this stupid, shallow, abusive industry.”

makes me sick. I was jamming to Brandy &amp; Monica Verzuz. Started my glam room and BOOM my whole night is ruined! then my attny has me taking photos with date and time to prove them false. Like, I’m tired of this stupid shallow abussive industry. https://t.co/qXziNNvw9a

Reminder: It’s never OK to body-shame. Hang in there, Aubrey.

