Aroldis Chapman suspended three games for throwing at Rays

Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash felt that Aroldis Chapman intentionally threw at his hitters on Tuesday night. Major League Baseball seems to agree.

As first reported by WFAN’s Sweeny Murti, Chapman has been suspended three games by MLB for his actions Tuesday night. Both Cash and Yankees manager Aaron Boone also received one-game suspensions. There was no word yet on whether Chapman would appeal.

The suspensions stem from a high-and-tight 100-mph fastball that nearly hit Tampa’s Mike Brosseau. That caused the benches to clear, with the Rays feeling that the pitch was intentional and retaliation for what the Yankees saw as the same thing earlier in the season.

The incident sparked a back-and-forth between Boone and an enraged Cash. The two teams meet for the final time in the regular season Wednesday night.