Apple’s iPhone 11 Was the Most-Shipped Smartphone in First Half of 2020

Apple’s iPhone 11 was the most-shipped smartphone in the first half this year and has been the single most popular handset of 2020, according to new research by Omdia.



Apple shipped an estimated 37.7 million ‌iPhone 11‌ units this year, which is 10.8 million more units than last year’s top-selling model, the iPhone XR.

A key driver of the success of the ‌iPhone 11‌ was adjudged to be the lower starting price, which is $50 cheaper than the ‌iPhone XR‌ yet adds significant hardware improvements. The report notes that due to these improvements, iPhone sales have remained strong in 2020, despite the global health crisis.

The second most popular handset of 2020 has been Samsung’s Galaxy A51 (11.4 million units shipped), followed by Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 8 (11 million units) and Redmi Note 8 Pro (10.2 million units).

Several other ‌iPhone‌ models also make the top 10 ranking, including the 2020 iPhone SE in fifth place (8.7 million units shipped), followed by the ‌iPhone XR‌ (8 million units) and iPhone 11 Pro Max (7.7 million unity). The iPhone 11 Pro ranked tenth (6.7 million units).

Shipments of the ‌iPhone 11 Pro Max‌ and ‌iPhone 11 Pro‌ models decreased compared to the previous ‌iPhone‌ Xs Max and Xs, but their rankings improved, according to Omdia.

Top 10 most-shipped smartphones in 1H2020 (millions of units)

According Omdia’s smartphone market tracker report, Apple shipped 13% more iPhones in the second quarter this year compare to the previous year thanks to the success of the ‌iPhone 11‌ and the newly released ‌iPhone SE‌.

Last year’s list featured four Samsung models, whereas this year’s featured just one mid-tier model. None of Samsung’s flagship devices made the top 10, and were instead replaced by Xiaomi’s Redmi’s line of devices, doubling the number of Xiaomi models compared to 2019.

Bloomberg yesterday shared several details about new Apple products that are expected later this year, including four new iPhone 12 models with OLED displays, flat-edged designs, and 5G support.

Rumors suggest there will be two sizes of the ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro, including one with a 6.1-inch display and another with a 6.7-inch display. The devices are expected to be introduced in October.