Apple will continue App Store subscription push with developer offer codes for customers

As more apps are switching to subscription models, Apple is reminding developers that they will have access to new App Store subscription offer codes later this year. These codes will allow developers to offer special deals for app subscriptions, including free or discounted prices for auto-renewable subscriptions.

Apple describes the new App Store subscription offer codes as “unique, alphanumeric codes” that will make it easier to “acquire, retain, and win back subscribers.” The company explains that developers can use these codes to promote their apps online or even offline at physical events.

To make the process of subscribing to an app available on the App Store with an offer code, Apple will provide a one-time code URL that automatically redirects the user to the redeem option. A new API built into iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 will also enable third-party apps to offer promotional code to new or existing users.

A subscription code can provide access to a service for free during a specific period or discount for for a few months. Developers can also offer a special discount code for subscriptions when the user decides to pay in advance, such as in a six-month or annual plan.

Here’s how the company describes the new feature:

Later this year, you’ll be able to acquire, retain, and win back subscribers with subscription offer codes: unique, alphanumeric codes that provide free or discounted prices for auto-renewable subscriptions. Provide your one-time use codes digitally or offline at physical events, alongside products, and more. Customers on iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 and later can redeem offer codes on the App Store, through a one-time code redemption URL, or within your app if you’ve implemented the presentCodeRedemptionSheet API.

More details on these new App Store subscription offer codes can be found on the App Store Guidelines webpage.

