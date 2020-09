iPhone 12 Again Reported to Come With LiDAR Scanner

LiDAR is set to see “increasing penetration in consumer electronics devices,” catalyzed by the upcoming iPhone 12, according to a new report by DigiTimes. LiDAR, which stands for “light detection and ranging,” first appeared in the Apple product lineup in the 2020 iPad Pro. The technology was primarily used in the automotive industry before coming to handheld consumer technology products….