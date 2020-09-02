Anubhav Sinha and Kangana Ranaut have a war of words on Twitter



Kangana Ranaut has been voicing her opinions on some industry practices for a few years now. And after the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, the actress again came forward to talk about how the actor succumbed to the industry’s pressures and politics. She then revealed that the use of drugs is rampant in Bollywood and in a quote mentioned to a news channel that 99% of stars in Bollywood had done drugs once in their life. A lot of industry folks are also accusing the actress of being an opportunist and having double standards.





Today she released a statement asking a few actors to take a dope test and prove that they are innocent if they haven’t ever tried hard drugs. To this, director Anubhav Sinha retorted saying that it is next to impossible for 99% of the people of the industry to have tried drugs and said that this is a false claim. Kangana didn’t stay quiet and got back at him, saying that he doesn’t know what goes in the inner circle because he’s not a part of it.



Read their war of words that took place on twitter a couple of hours back.

Anyone who says 90% of any industry is on drugs is on drugs. Even the drugs industry itself will have a much lower percentage. Talking of low percentages…… ok let it be….

— Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) August 31, 2020







Hey I specifically mentioned most high profile parties and inner circle of hugely successful stars, I have no doubt that people like you have never been invited to those parties cos these drugs are expensive, 99% superstars have been exposed to hard drugs and I guarantee this.

— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 2, 2020







People like them they may be using sasta nasha but those arnt hard drugs,I even spoke about my mediocre phase where no one bothered to even bother me forget giving me drugs, but I have been noticing this fellow he is a big bully and his condescending attitude is puke inducing.

— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 2, 2020





