Anubhav Sinha and Kangana Ranaut have a war of words on Twitter

Kangana Ranaut has been voicing her opinions on some industry practices for a few years now. And after the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, the actress again came forward to talk about how the actor succumbed to the industry’s pressures and politics. She then revealed that the use of drugs is rampant in Bollywood and in a quote mentioned to a news channel that 99% of stars in Bollywood had done drugs once in their life. A lot of industry folks are also accusing the actress of being an opportunist and having double standards.


Today she released a statement asking a few actors to take a dope test and prove that they are innocent if they haven’t ever tried hard drugs. To this, director Anubhav Sinha retorted saying that it is next to impossible for 99% of the people of the industry to have tried drugs and said that this is a false claim. Kangana didn’t stay quiet and got back at him, saying that he doesn’t know what goes in the inner circle because he’s not a part of it.

Read their war of words that took place on twitter a couple of hours back.







