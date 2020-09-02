Anti-Melbourne lockdown protester charged in Ballarat over alleged ‘Freedom Day’ rally

A pregnant woman who was arrested in front of her partner and children has livestreamed her interaction with police before being charged for organising an anti-lockdown protest .

Police raided the Ballarat home of Zoe Buhler this afternoon after becoming aware of a “prohibited” Freedom Day rally being organised in the regional Victorian town on Facebook.

The 28-year-old former cleaner-turned-candle maker argued she had not been doing anything illegal as police seized a mobile phone and took her into custody in a clip posted to her social media today.

The rally Ms Buhler allegedly organised was due to take place at 11am on Saturday in Ballarat to voice opposition to Melbourne’s coronavirus lockdown. ()

“What on earth? Excuse me what on earth? I have an ultrasound in an hour because I am pregnant,” the Victorian mum said as police explained she was being arrested for incitement.

“I wasn’t breaking any laws by doing that,” she said.

A Victoria Police officer explained to Ms Buhler she was being arrested over a Facebook event she allegedly organised. (Facebook)

“You are actually, that’s why I am arresting you,” an officer responded.

The rally Ms Buhler allegedly organised was due to take place at 11am on Saturday.

“The government has gone to extreme measures and are using scare tactics through the media to prevent the Melbourne protest,” a social media event said.

“Here in Ballarat we can be a voice for those in stage four lockdowns.”

Victoria Police have issued a stark warning to anyone considering attending the event, claiming the protest would put lives at risk.

Ms Buhler was charged with incitement and bailed this afternoon.

She is expected to appear in the Ballarat Magistrates Court on January 25 next year.

Police clashed with anti-lockdown protesters along Pascoe Vale Road in Melbourne’s north. ()

Dozens of demonstrators — including some who were underage — threw flares and rocks at officers along Pascoe Vale Road on Sunday.

