Andy Cohen Jokingly Taunts Pal Anderson Cooper After Pissing Him Off by Sharing His Shirtless Pics

– Andy Cohen isn’t afraid to risk upsetting pal Anderson Cooper in an attempt to kick his boredom. Bored and confined to his home instead of going out for a summer vacation, the TV host took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, September 1 to share some sexy throwbacks of the CNN anchor.

In one of the snaps, the silver fox went shirtless while he posed with a little yellow flower tucked behind his ear. The father of one also bared his chiseled abs while on board a yacht in the second image, which features the blue ocean in the background.

“If it were a normal year, I’d be on vacation with my pal…threatening to post shirtless pics of him,” Andy wrote in the caption, musing how his yearly vacation has been thwarted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. “Well, it’s 2020 and I’m sitting on my deck so I figured I’d just post without asking and piss him off! #SilverFox.”

Later, Andy turned to Instagram Stories to reveal Anderson’s reaction to the thirst traps. In the video, he lounged on a waterfront porch in a red hoodie and black baseball cap while saying, “Anderson is so pissed at me, you guys. But listen, I’m just sitting here, bored under a blanket.”

Further justifying his Instagram post, the “Watch What Happens Live” host continued, “Show the blanket. Cue the blanket,” while holding up a green stripped blanket. “Am I supposed to show the blanket here, you guys? Show it now? Oh, OK.”

“I’m just sitting here under a blanket. There’s no one over there. All that’s here is Ben’s little drum set. Ben is sleeping, and I’m bored,” the “Real Housewives” producer went on sharing. “So, what else am I supposed to do? Maybe I’ll do an Instagram Live later, I don’t know. I got Ben and ‘Housewives’ cuts to watch. That’s what’s happening here.”

Andy then threatened to share more shirtless pictures of his pal, saying, “And maybe I’ll post more shirtless pictures of Anderson.”

Andy and Anderson have been best friends for years and share more bonds as they navigate fatherhood together. Andy recently said he hopes their sons will be “be best friends” like their dads, and he’s even helped out his pal with hand-me-down clothes and recommending his own nanny.