Andrew Abdo formally named full-time NRL CEO

Andrew Abdo has formally been named full-time NRL CEO.

He was handed the role of interim CEO since Todd Greenberg stepped down in April.

Abdo has worked closely with ARLC chairman Peter V’landys to keep the game afloat through the pandemic.

V’landys leaned on Abdo during the restructuring of the competition, allowing him to sit in during meetings with broadcasters.

“Andrew has impressed the commission while being interim CEO. His commercial acumen, his calmness and his work ethic has been outstanding.

“We didn’t need to look far. And I would say to you today, and I hope I’m right, I know I will be, that Andrew will be the best CEO the NRL has ever had,” V’Landys told reporters at a press conference on Thursday.

