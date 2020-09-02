Alvin Kamara, Sean Payton met to clear the air

NFL fans were shocked by the news this week that the New Orleans Saints were open to trading Alvin Kamara, but it does not sound like the star running back is going anywhere.

Kamara missed several days of practice recently and is seeking a new contract. He’s set to make around $2.1 million in the final year of his rookie deal this year, so you can understand why he wants more. The brief holdout led to the Saints entertaining trade inquiries for Kamara , but Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Kamara met with head coach Sean Payton on Wednesday to clear the air.