Alex de Minaur, John Millman advance to second round

Australia’s men have continued their strong start to the US Open with Alex de Minaur and John Millman advancing to the second round In New York.

De Minaur, Australia’s No.1 men’s ranked player, qualified with a straight sets win over Slovakian Andrej Martin, 6-4 6-3 7-5 in just over two hours.

The Aussie is looking to improve on last year’s fourth round finish with a depleted field at Flushing Meadows.

Alex de Minaur looking to improve on his fourth round exit last year. (Getty)

He got to the ball quicker than his opponent and broke Martin seven times while only losing his serve twice throughout.

Millman defeated Georgia’s No.22 seed Nikoloz Basilashvili in straight sets to become the fourth Australian to advance.

The Queenslander won easily 6-1 6-4 6-4 and will have hopes of bettering his quarter-final run a couple of years back.

He faces Richard Gasquet on Friday. Fellow Australian Chris O’Connell is also through to the second round with a 4-6 6-4 7-6 6-4 win over Serbian Laslo Djere.

O’Connell, playing for the first time at Flushing Meadows, will play the winner of 2019 runner-up Daniil Medvedev and Argentine Federico Delbonis on Friday for his first ever third round match at a Grand Slam.