Alastair Clarkson slams compromised draft, Warren Tredrea backs call, Hawthorn Hawks

Port Adelaide great Warren Tredrea has backed Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson’s complaints about the AFL draft being compromised as the Hawks head to a rebuild.

Clarkson’s Hawks became the first team to lose to the 18th placed Adelaide Crows, with the four-time premiership winner under no illusions of what lies ahead for his club.

However, Clarkson took issue with the 2020 draft being compromised, with numerous top prospets already tied to clubs due to existing academy systems, such as prospective first overall pick Jamarra Ugle-Hagan headed to the Bulldogs.

“It’s a bug-bear of mine … this talk of maybe Queensland getting the Grand Final and wouldn’t it be great for the code up there,” Clarkson said after the loss.

“Yet there’s two clubs up there that get the whole state in terms of access to junior talent.

Hawthorn’s premierships tars such as Luke Breust and Shaun Burgoyne are coming to the end of their careers (Getty)

“Sydney and GWS share the whole of New South Wales in terms of any talent that comes through that state. And Brisbane and Gold Coast do it to the north.

“People say ‘oh, why don’t you just rebuild, just go to the draft’.

“You can’t go to the draft, it’s so compromised.

“So you have to do it with other mechanisms, free agency, depths of your rookie lists.”

Clarkson was backed by Tredrea, who said the master coach was on the mark, despite sounding like he was making excuses.

“Alastair Clarkson now faces the original journey that he first inherited at the end of 2004, he has to build a list again,” he told Wide World of Sports’ Talk of the Town.

This year’s prospective top pick Jamarra Ugle-Hagan is already tied to the Bulldogs through its academy (Getty)

“He’s doing it off the back of more senior players, Gunston is a star, Shiels is a star, Breust as well, but there’s also ageing veterans whose careers are coming towards an end.

“They now need to go to the draft and go to the draft hard. What he said last night can sound like an excuse, and it’s all convenient because Hawthorn is battling, but he didn’t shy away from it, and that’s what I like about Clarko.

“He said if I had my time and it wasn’t such a year, I’d rip the strips off players, but realistically right now, he is right, he is heading into a compromised draft.

“He can sit and whinge all he wants to the AFL, but the reality is we’ve known about this for a long, long time.”