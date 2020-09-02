Airbnb reveals Canadian travel trends for Labour Day weekend

With international travel plans mostly being shut down amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Airbnb has revealed that there’s been an increase in year-over-year bookings in Canada for Labour Day weekend.

In general, the home rental service notes that travellers are sticking to more remote locations for the long weekend (with cabins and tiny homes being especially sought after), although trips to cities are rising as well. That said, searches for international destinations are also still increasing, despite the fact that stays within 300 miles (about 482 km) are still the most popular.

Additionally, Airbnb has revealed the most popular Canadian Labour Day destinations:

Collingwood, Ontario — 185 percent increase in bookings

-Panoramic Views of All Georgian Bay

-Tiny Home Tranquility (unique listing)

Saint-Jerome, Quebec — 148 percent increase in bookings

-Laurentian Lake House — Off the Grid

-Chalet Du Nord

Owen Sound, Ontario — 140 percent increase in bookings

-Cottage, steps from the Beach

-Woodpecker Lakehouse

Midland, Ontario — 131 percent increase in bookings

-The Loon Muskoka

-Beautiful Nine Mile Lake

Peterborough, Ontario — 105 percent increase in bookings

-Relaxing Lake House Getaway on Pigeon Lake

-Gorgeous Pigeon Lake 4 season cottage

Baie-Saint-Paul, Quebec — 104 percent increase in bookings

-Domaine de la chute

-Rustic cottage in the woods

Invermere, British Columbia — 103 percent increase in bookings

-Best Cozy barn in the mountains

-Black Bear Cabin

Penticton, British Columbia — 95 percent increase in bookings

-Rumspringa (unique listing)

-Scouse (unique listing)

Vernon, British Columbia — 84 percent increase in bookings

-Little House on Pottery Road Cozy

-Charming Bungalow Retreat

Ucluelet, British Columbia — 73 percent increase in bookings

-Harbour Hideout Vacation Rental

-The Single Fin at Whiskey Landing

Sherbrooke, Quebec — 52 percent increase in bookings

-Ma cabane au Canada! (Cabin/unique)

-L’Écogîte

Image credit: Town of Collingwood