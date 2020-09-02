AFL Grand Final 2020 to be played in Queensland for first in history

Queensland will host the AFL Grand Final on October at the Gabba in Brisbane, AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan has confirmed.

It will be the first in history the match will be played outside of Victoria, breaking 123 years of tradition.

It will also be played at night for the first .

The Gabba in Brisbane is set to host this year’s AFL Grand Final. (Getty)

Every grand final has been played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, other than during World War II when the ground was part of the war effort, and in 1991 when it was being upgraded.

“The COVID pandemic has meant that we have needed to take the game interstate,” Mr McLachlan said.

“It is my pleasure to formally announce that the 2020 Toyota AFL Grand Final will be played in Queensland at the Gabba.

“In another historic first, the Grand Final will be scheduled for the night of Saturday, October with the exact start to be confirmed.”

The AFL grand final is usually played before more than 100,000 fans at the MCG, while the Gabba is looking at a maximum crowd of around 30,000 due to COVID restrictions.

The state governments of South Australia, Western Australia and New South Wales put cases forward to host the game.

A plane load of 400 officials and their families landed on the Gold Coast late yesterday including Mr McLachlan, who brought with him the premiership cup.

Earlier today Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk expressed her delight about the AFL grand final being held in Brisbane as speculation was rife.

“I want the Lions in the final, fingers crossed,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

The match would bring in “millions of dollars” for the Queensland economy, she said.

“But (also) the ability to grow the game in Queensland,” Ms Palaszczuk added.

“We know that Victoria is the home of the AFL but we are seeing with the Lions and the Suns the game is growing.”