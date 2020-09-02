AFL grand final 2020 in Brisbane The Gabba in Queensland, Gillon McLachlan

AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan has unveiled a full plan for the 2020 grand final, with the Gabba winning hosting rights for the code’s first nighttime decider and the Adelaide Oval chosen as a back-up should a COVID-19 outbreak hit Queensland.

The Gabba grand final will be the first held out of Victoria in the game’s 123 year history, with the MCG given some sweeteners to make up for it in the coming years.

McLachlan announced this afternoon that Brisbane was chosen ahead of bids by the Adelaide Oval, Western Australia’s Optus Stadium and the Sydney Cricket Ground to host the October 24 showpiece.

“As part of the arrangements with the Victorian Government and the MCC, the deal to play the grand final has been extended another year, through to 2058,” McLachlan said.

“I want to thank Victorian premier Daniel Andrews for working with us to ensure the 2020 AFL Grand Final can be played safely in front a crowd.

“It is my pleasure to formally announce the grand final will be played in Queensland at the Gabba.

“The date set, 24th October, determines a bye weekend will be held between Round 18 and first week of finals.”

AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan (Getty)

The unprecedented move came as a result of Victoria being hardest hit in the nation by the COVID-19 pandemic in recent months, which forced teams to relocate into hubs in different states in order to continue playing the competition.

With a lockdown still enforced in Victoria, it became impossible for the grand final to take place next month with fans in attendance at its traditional venue, the MCG, however McLachlan confirmed the AFL plans to have the event return to Melbourne in 2021.

While a deal has been done with Queensland, McLachlan said there was a “contingency” plan should a spike in coronavirus cases affect the Sunshine State close to the grand final, and it could see the whole event shifted interstate once again.

“In case there are COVID-19 outbreaks that threaten the ability of safely hosting a grand final crowd at the Gabba, we have the ability to reduce numbers or if needed, move the grand final to Adelaide Oval,” he said.

Western Australia’s hopes of hosting the grand final were cruelled by the state’s “hard border” which requires a seven-day period of quarantine before players can contest a match.

AFL grand final to be played outside Victoria for the first time

In explaining this factor, McLachlan added that Perth would not host a preliminary final even if the West Coast Eagles earned hosting rights.

He said that Perth’s best chance of hosting a final was in the first week, with the pre-finals bye allowing some wriggle room to shift two teams into Western Australia’s capital.

“Not a distant third,” McLachlan said when asked if Optus Stadium was a long way back in considerations to host the grand final.

“They have the toughest borders in the country.

“We worked through the Chief Health Officer as appropriate. In the end to play any finals there, including the grand final would have to be a seven-day hard quarantine before we could play the game.

“Everyone understands the challenges of playing a grand final with that quarantine.

“That is entirely consistent, the position of the government there, they’re unapologetic about that and that was the challenge in their bid.”

McLachlan also confirmed that the grand final would not be an afternoon start but instead the first bounce will be “scheduled for the night” though “the exact start time to be confirmed as we talk to partners, given daylight saving and other issues.”

Queensland bid video to host AFL grand final revealed

The CEO speculated that it would most likely be some time after 5.30pm however daylight savings and broadcast partnerships will need to be considered.

“We’re sort of landing on this in the last 24 hours,” he said.

“Daylight savings will have an impact. We just need to finesse that with broadcasters and others.

“I certainly don’t think it’s any earlier than 5.30pm up here [in Queensland], 6.30pm Melbourne and more likely later.

“It’s not 4-something, it’s 6-plus I think.

“Gives us a bit of wiggle room to work through with broadcasters and others to produce a spectacular event [and] do all the things we need to do to have an incredible event.”

Some other details about the finals are still yet to be finalised too, McLachlan confirmed.

When asked whether a Melbourne team ranked higher than a Queensland team would have the right to take a finals game out the state for example, McLachlan said it wasn’t out of the question.

“We’re working through that,” he said.

“That discussion is today and that’s certainly a possibility. We will be making a decision and finalising that in the coming days.”