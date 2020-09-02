’68 Whiskey’ Cancelled After 1 Season on Paramount Network

Paramount Network has 86’d 68 Whiskey, cancelling the dark military comedy after one season.

Starring Sam Keeley (Dublin Murders), Jeremy Tardy (Dear White People), Gage Golightly (Teen Wolf), Cristina Rodlo (The Terror Season 2), Beth Riesgraf (Leverage), Lamont Thompson (NCIS: LA), Nicholas Coombe (Imaginary Mary) and Derek Theler (Baby Daddy), 68 Whiskey followed a multicultural mix of men and women deployed as Army medics to a forward operating base in Afghanistan nicknamed “The Orphanage.” Together, they endure “a dangerous and Kafkaesque world that leads to self-destructive appetites, outrageous behavior, intense camaraderie and, occasionally, a profound sense of purpose,” says the synopsis.

The series premiered in January to 866,000 total viewers and nearly a 0.2 demo rating, but then waned over the course of its first seven of 10 episodes, ultimately averaging under 500K along with a 0.1 rating.

For comparison’s sake, the freshman run of Paramount’s flagship series/pride-and-joy, Yellowstone, averaged 2.2 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.