113 new cases of COVID-19, 15 deaths

Victoria’s tough COVID-19 measures are having the desired effect in containing the virus despite a rise in new cases today, Premier Daniel Andrews says.

The state recorded 113 new infections overnight, up from yesterday’s 90.

Mr Andrews today insisted “the strategy is working and we have to stay the course”.

He likened suppressing the virus to containing a bushfire.

“It spreads rapidly, it spreads silently,” Mr Andrews said.

“And a bit like a bushfire, it needs to be put out, or to such a low level that we can safely suppress it.

“We don’t want the thing flaring up again and potentially running wild. That will benefit nobody.

“It has to be defeated properly in the second wave, or it will just be back.

“And it will be back with a vengeance.”

A further 15 people have died from COVID-19 in Victoria.

Of the deaths, 14 were linked to aged care outbreaks. Victoria’s COVID-19 death toll has risen to 591.

Nine of those deaths occurred prior to yesterday, with eight of them from one aged care facility.

The fatalities included four men and three women in their 80s, two men and six women in their 90s.

There are 361 Victorians in hospital, including 20 patients in intensive care and 15 people on a ventilator. The state has 2295 active coronavirus cases.

“This is an out-of-date draft document,” a spokeswoman said in a statement to .

“We know every Victorian wants certainty about the future – for them, for their family and for their work.

“By the end of the week, we will lay out a plan to re-open our state.”

The draft included plans to extend stage four restrictions by up to two weeks and keep a curfew in place. However, two people or a household could meet outdoors.

Mr Andrews today emphasised the leaked documents had “no status” and Victorians would have to wait until Sunday to receive the roadmap out of lockdown.

“The documents that have been the subject of a lot of interest over the last few hours, are out of date and have no status,” he said.

“Sunday is the day that the government will announce our roadmap both for metropolitan Melbourne and different settings for regional Victoria.

“It won’t be guided simply by dates on the calendar though. It will be guided by the science and the data. It will be guided by how many cases there are in Victoria.

“There is an enormous amount of modelling going on at the moment.”

Mr Andrews said no further announcements would be made today about the plan but conceded it “would take some “.

“It is not something that occurs from September 14, it is not an instant thing that we can simply move to, essentially, a normal,” he said.

“We have defined a COVID normal and locked down in the aim of those settings remaining in place for 2021 or indeed until we receive a vaccine.”

Any plan for the future would be done in “a safe and steady way”.

“I know everyone wants to open up tomorrow, I understand that,” he said.

“But if we were to do that, these numbers would explode and we would have a couple of weeks of sunshine and we would we be back most likely in an even worse position than we were four or five weeks ago.

“And I know is frustrating, I know it’s difficult.”

Deputy Chief Health Officer Professor Allen Cheng said there have been “dozens” of documents outlining plans since the leaked draft.

“That document is really a working draft from some ago. As you would expect, we do a lot of planning in advance and we’re continually refining targets,” he said.

“That document, as I understand it, doesn’t represent any decisions that have been made, and came from, you know, as an internal working document.

“I’ve probably seen dozens of plans since.”

Victoria’s total death toll includes 447 aged care residents

A total of 447 aged care residents are among the 591 deaths in Victoria since the pandemic began.

But aged care centres are not the only area of concern about the spread of the virus.

“Healthcare and aged care are the major ones,” Professor Cheng said.

“But we also worry about abattoirs and meatworks and other places with shield areas.

“All workplaces need to have COVID-safe plans and prepare for circumstances if they were to have a case.”

Health authorities are also monitoring case numbers after a Latrobe Valley man visited Melbourne and returned infectious, before visiting a number of local shops.

“We are keeping a close eye on cases in south-east Melbourne and Latrobe LGA,” Professor Cheng said.

“That person did visit a number of places and those times and dates the person was out are listed on the Department of Health website.”

Officials were looking to regional Victoria as “a trial run for what might happen in Melbourne, where we get down to single-digit numbers”.

Beyond Blue’s Coronavirus Mental Wellbeing Support Service is a /7 service free of charge to all Australians. Visit the site here or call 1800512348