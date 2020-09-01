Your Wednesday Briefing

Cook: These roasted tomato, mozzarella and pesto calzones are a good picnic option if you’re looking for a change from sandwiches.

Watch: “Away,” “I’m Thinking of Ending Things” and “Enola Holmes” are among our streaming picks in Australia.

Read: Sales of tell-all books about President Trump are soaring. With just two months to go before the U.S. elections, a new bumper crop of Trump books is landing, including a memoir by his former lawyer Michael Cohen.

For more ideas on what to read, cook, watch and do, browse our At Home section.

And now for the Back Story on …

What we learned from the Republican convention

Yesterday, we featured a discussion by Times reporters about the Democratic National Convention. Here, in part 2, John Eligon, who covers race; Annie Karni, who covers the White House; and Jonathan Martin, who covers politics, talked about the themes at the Republican National Convention and the strategies in play to help President Trump get re-elected.

Jonathan, talk about how President Trump and the Republicans chose to frame the events in Kenosha, Wis. What distinction are they drawing with Democrats about law and order?

The president is running in a moment where the country is suffering from a pandemic that has killed more than 180,000 people and thrown millions out of work, so Republicans see the Kenosha event as an opportunity to recast the campaign and make it more about disorder in American cities and charging that Joe Biden would tolerate or enable that. Obviously, it’s tough to drive that message when Mr. Biden is not the president when this is happening, but this is a matter of political necessity.