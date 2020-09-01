Your Tuesday Briefing

A second wave of coronavirus sweeps across Spain

If Italy was the harbinger of the first wave of Europe’s coronavirus pandemic in February, Spain is the portent of its second.

Already one of the hardest-hit countries on the continent, Spain has recorded more than 53,000 new cases in the past week, with 114 new infections per 100,000 people. The virus is spreading faster in the country than in the U.S., about eight times the rate in Italy and Britain, and 10 times the pace in Germany.

Analysis: Spain’s rapid reopening, a rise in large family gatherings, growing tourism, and a lack of adequate housing and health care for migrants have all been blamed for the surge. Some experts also point to the revival of nightlife, which was reinstated earlier and with looser restrictions than in many other parts of Europe.