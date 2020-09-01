Xplornet acquires New Brunswick-based fibre provider F6 Networks

Xplornet Communications has announced that it’s acquiring F6 Networks, a fibre provider based in New Brunswick.
F6 Networks owns and operates a 1,600km fibre backbone network in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia and provides services to enterprise customers and carriers in the region.
Xplornet says that this acquisition will allow it to position itself as a significant independent fibre provider in Atlantic Canada. It notes that the F6’s network will support Xplornet’s current and future hybrid wireless deployment plans in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.
“This acquisition will accelerate our plans in Atlantic Canada, to deliver unprecedented speeds and unlimited data plans at affordable prices for rural customers,” said Xplornet CEO Allison Lenehan, in a press release.
Xplornet notes that since it’s also proudly headquartered in New Brunswick, the two companies will share a commitment to expand connectivity in Atlantic Canada.
“Atlantic Canada is our home, and we want to see its people and businesses prosper by having access to some of the best networks in the world,” said Gary Keenan, the co-founder of F6 Networks, in the press release.
Last year, Xplornet announced that it’s investing $500 million over the next five years to deploy hybrid fibre wireless and satellite technology to deliver broadband services to rural Canadians.
Source: Xplornet