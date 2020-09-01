William Watson: Not a good time for the Fed to be adding fog

Article content continued

Trust us, we’ll be careful” is not as convincing as “Trust us, we’re not changing.

In the last three decades the academic theory of monetary policy (which is not necessarily incorrect for being academic) has come to place great emphasis on trust. For a central bank to come out and say: “We know people may be worried about inflation. We’re going to get a little more inflationary ourselves. But we won’t let things get out of hand,” is a lot less reassuring than for it to say: “The way we have been doing things the last couple of decades has kept a lid on inflation and not prevented the economy from achieving historically low unemployment so, at this time of unusual distress, we’re going to keep on exactly as we’ve been doing it.”

What changes is the Fed making? Because inflation no longer seems to spike quickly as the economy gets close to full employment it’s going to lay back a little and not try to pre-empt inflation with precautionary interest rate hikes. And instead of targeting two per cent inflation and letting bygones be bygones if it misses, it’s going to aim for an average of two per cent. So if in a year, as sometimes happens, inflation is just one per cent, the next year it will aim for three — sort of, since it’s not adopting a strict formula for how to operate. But once it’s allowed three per cent long enough to make up for time spent at one, it will go back to aiming for two.

Why is it doing this? In part to prevent people from adapting their expectations downward. If the Fed says it’s aiming for two per cent inflation but seems to tolerate one per cent, people may start to assume the real target is one. Maybe so. But since the Bank of Canada started ticking inflation expectations in 2014 they have been pretty much locked in, despite the bank having missed on the low side fairly often. Among professional forecasters, they’re really locked in, at almost exactly two per cent. Among the public at large they’re locked in, too, but at closer to three per cent. Periods of undershooting haven’t seemed to bring expectations down.

Inflation works on the economy the way fog works on the landscape: it makes it harder to figure out what’s going on. We’re not in the fog of war at the moment but we are in the fog of pandemic. It’s a bad time for central banks to be adding mists of their own.