Why Chadwick Boseman’s Death Hurts So Much

It is one thing to grieve a long life lived and a promise fulfilled. It is quite another to be shaken by a life cut short. This weekend, many of us were shocked by the news that the actor Chadwick Boseman had died at the age of 43 from colon cancer.

For a brief moment, our feeds were a chorus of heartbreak, a tidal wave of grief as celebrities, politicians, athletes, and layfolks mourned Boseman’s death. In one of the algorithm’s stranger moments, Twitter posted that the message announcing Boseman’s death had broken the record for the most “liked” tweet ever.

We’ve known Boseman for a short time — his breakthrough role as Jackie Robinson in 42 came in 2013, when he was 36 years old, a relatively late start for an actor. But considering the shining hope he brought us, the magnitude of mourning is colossal and logical. “This broke me,” tweeted Issa Rae. Jordan Peele described it as a “crushing blow.” This is not hyperbole: That we have lost a wellspring of Black joy in a year that has already contained so much Black grief feels like a punch on the way down.

Boseman gave an extraordinary performance as the baseball icon. His stoicism and remarkable restraint stole the show. He followed that up with an electric display as James Brown in Get On Up (2014), and a self-assured showing in Marshall (2017) as the famed Supreme Court justice Thurgood Marshall.

These are, on their face, unusual choices for an actor establishing his presence. Three biopics in five years? Did Boseman want to be known as the biopic guy? Sure, it’s a respected genre, but isn’t that limiting yourself?

It made it all the more fascinating when he landed the role of a Black superhero in the massive Marvel machinery: Boseman made his first appearance as T’Challa/Black Panther in a Captain America sequel, before starring in his own Black Panther movie in 2018.

Beyond its outstanding reviews, beyond even the Best Picture nomination (a first for a superhero movie), Black Panther came to represent a defining point for Black America, a purposeful showcase of Blackness. The film’s machinery subverted the white gaze that Black people had so often been depicted through in film. Instead, the movie gave us endless Black possibilities.

Black Panther, with Boseman as its face, felt particularly poignant because of how much dignity was afforded to Blackness in a moment when Blackness has continually been under assault on screens. On our phone screens, we see images of violence on Black bodies shared carelessly, forced into our feeds, igniting and reigniting trauma. Even now, we watch the body count of an insidious virus exacting a disproportionately higher toll on Black people.

Hell, even in moments where Blackness is celebrated, there are myriad indignities that Black people contend with. How many times have we seen accomplished photographers fail to capture Black subjects? But not in Black Panther. Director Ryan Coogler organized a feast for the eyes: a range of brown skins glowing beautifully; hair so intentionally styled, from dreadlocks and micro braids to perfect fades; an elaborate kingdom that references endless flavors of Blackness. And at the center of it all stood Boseman as King T’Challa, who became the point of fixation for thousands of Black children who never had a Black superhero to look up to.