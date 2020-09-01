What the Dow booting Exxon for tech really means to investors

Article content continued

We think this could continue for some time as the saying goes markets can remain irrational longer than most can remain solvent — especially those trying to short this momentum. However, for the few contrarians left out there, opportunities remain especially should the broader economic recovery continue and old habits return.

For example, we’re already starting to see that in energy, and with global demand adding over 13 mmbbls/d over the past months returning it to 89 per cent of pre-pandemic levels. Eric Nuttall, portfolio manager at Nine Point Partners, pointed out on twitter that U.S. gasoline demand is down only five per cent from pre-pandemic levels.

The big question is how to play this going forward.

Being the risk-managers we are, we prefer more of a balanced approach as it offers some benefit from the ongoing tech rally but is also cautious due to the level of euphoria out there. This means owning a combination of the broader Canadian, EAFE and U.S. markets and for those who haven’t diversified, the good news is the Canadian dollar has recently been on a tear against the U.S. dollar making it that much less expensive. We also favour ETFs and stocks exhibiting lower levels of volatility such as what we’re seeing in the telecom, consumer staples, utilities and materials sectors.

Finally, make sure you don’t give in to your inner FOMO by chasing the current momentum in the so-called shift to the new world economy. This is when it’s important to have a well-laid-out gameplan focused on the long-term fundamentals and then stick to it.

Martin Pelletier, CFA, is a portfolio manager at Wellington-Altus Private Counsel Inc. (formerly TriVest Wealth Counsel Ltd.), a private client and institutional investment firm specializing in discretionary risk-managed portfolios, investment audit/oversight and advanced tax and estate planning.