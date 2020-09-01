Weeded out: ‘Dagga kingpin’, SANDF member among suspects arrested for money laundering in Mahikeng

An alleged dagga kingpin was arrested in Mahikeng on Monday with two other people.

An alleged dagga kingpin was arrested in Mahikeng

on Monday with two other people, one of whom is an employee of the South

African National Defence Force (SANDF).

The Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation

and Priority Crime Specialised Investigation units were assisted by members of

the police’s K9 Unit, Border Policing Unit and the Asset Forfeiture Unit in the

operation. It was aimed at dismantling an illegal enterprise that was allegedly

extensively involved in elaborate clandestine activities like dealing in dagga

and money laundering.

According to Hawks spokesperson Captain Tlangelani

Rikhotso, it’s alleged the trio illegally smuggled dagga from Eswatini and

supplied it to the market in Mahikeng and surrounding towns.

Rikhotso

said:

Following months of surveillance, evidence gathered further suggests that the suspects are allegedly also involved in money laundering activities involving fixed and movable property.

In February, the main suspect was arrested in

possession of dagga worth approximately R600 000. He was charged with dealing

in dagga and has now been linked to alleged money laundering activities.

Two BMWs, two Mercedes-Benzes, an Opel Corsa and a

VW Polo belonging to the suspects were seized as they were believed to be the

proceeds of crime. Bags of dagga found during the search were also seized.

“The suspects will appear before the Mmabatho

Magistrate’s Court on [Tuesday] where they will be facing charges of dealing in

dagga and money laundering,” Rikhotso added.

