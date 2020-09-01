Walmart unveils membership service in U.S. with free delivery, no lines

Article content

NEW YORK — Walmart Inc on Tuesday unveiled the perks of its new membership program, Walmart Plus, which will grant subscribers unlimited free delivery, fuel discounts and no checkout lines.

Touted as a rival to Amazon.com Inc’s Prime subscription, Walmart’s new loyalty program will cost US$98 a year or US$12.95 a month. It will become available to all U.S.-based customers on Sept. 15.

Amazon Prime, which offers U.S. shoppers fast shipping, streaming video and other services, costs US$119 a year or US$12.99 a month.

“We are a company committed to meeting our customers’ needs,” said Janey Whiteside, chief customer officer at Walmart. “We’ve designed this program as the ultimate life hack for them.”

The service aims to both attract new customers and turn existing ones into even more loyal shoppers, Whiteside said.

Members will have access to same-day delivery on more than 160,000 items from toys to groceries. To qualify, orders must be at least US$35.