Virat Kohli reveals what happened when Anushka Sharma found out she’s pregnant



Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma announced that they will soon be parents and broke the internet in a jiffy. Congratulatory messages started pouring in from all directions and fans as well as their colleagues flooded social media with posts. Anushka and Virat’s first child is expected to arrive in January 2021. Considering the life-altering year 2020 has been, 2021 already seems to be making up for the couple. Virat and Anushka are currently in Dubai where the cricketer will be playing the Indian Premier League, leading Royal Challengers Bangalore from the front.



In a recent interview, Virat got candid about soon becoming a father. He said that it is an incredible feeling. He added that when they found out about it, they were over the moon. Virat even thanked people for being so kind as he said lots of people became emotional when they announced it. He wrapped up by saying that he and Anushka are looking forward to the third member joining the clan.

Here’s the video…