Vifor Pharma Appoints Gregory Oakes as President North America and Member of the Executive Committee

Stefan Schulze, CEO of Vifor Pharma Group comments; “We are delighted that Gregory will join Vifor Pharma as President North America. He has a proven track record of overseeing highly successful acquisitions, growing product portfolios across multiple therapeutic areas and brings a wealth of commercialisation experience. We look forward to working with him to successfully drive and execute our ambitious growth plans in the US.

We would like to take this opportunity to thank Patrick for his dedicated leadership and outstanding contributions to our success over the past 5 years. Patrick played a pivotal role in the success and integration of Relypsa and we wish him the very best for his future endeavours, both professionally and personally.”

Vifor Pharma Group is a global pharmaceuticals company headquartered in Switzerland. It aims to become the global leader in iron deficiency, nephrology and cardio-renal therapies. The company is the partner of choice for pharmaceuticals and innovative patient-focused solutions. Vifor Pharma Group strives to help patients around the world with severe and chronic diseases lead better, healthier lives. The company develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products for precision patient care. Vifor Pharma Group holds a leading position in all its core business activities and consists of the following companies: Vifor Pharma; Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma (a joint company with Fresenius Medical Care); Relypsa; and OM Pharma. Vifor Pharma Group is listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX Swiss Exchange, VIFN, ISIN: CH0364749348).

For more information, please visit viforpharma.com.

