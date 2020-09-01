Vidya Balan asks media to not make Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case a media circus

Vidya Balan is one actress who picks strong roles at the movies and takes bold steps. Off screen too the actress has always been vocal about her views and thoughts on current topics and speaks where it is required to raise her voice. Today Vidya Balan took to Twitter to pen down her thoughts as to what she thinks about the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case portrayed in the media and Rhea Chakraborty forcibly being accused and proved guilty for the actor’s death.



Few days back South actress Lakshmi Manchu had spoken about this matter and voiced her opinion stating that until the case is not solved it’s not right to trouble or harass any person publically and respect the deceased and his family. Today Vidya Balan has quoted Lakshmi Manchu on Twitter and spoken her heart out. Vidya says, ‘God bless you @lakshmiManchu for saying this out loud. It is so unfortunate that the tragic and untimely death of a beloved young star Sushant Singh Rajput has become a media circus. In the same breath, as a woman, my heart breaks at the vilification of Rhea Chakraborty. Isn’t it supposed to be ‘Innocent until Proven Guilty,’ or is it now, ‘Guilty Until Proven Innocent’!? Let’s show some respect for the constitutional rights of a citizen and let the law take its course.’

Rightly said by the actress and something which is much needed in current times.



@LakshmiManchu pic.twitter.com/GnjPpsyoaq

— vidya balan (@vidya_balan) September 1, 2020

Even Taapsee Pannu had supported this post by Lakshmi Manchu and asked the media and netizens not to jump to conclusions and respect everyone involved in this case until any decision is taken. While Rhea Chakraborty is still being questioned by the CBI and other Sushant’s friends, the social media and netizens have gone a bit out of control with this death case which is also very unfair for the late actor’s family.