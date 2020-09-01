US Open tennis news | Carla Suarez Navarro cancer diagnosis after missing Grand Slam

Tennis player Carla Suárez Navarro has revealed she faces six months of chemotherapy after being diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma.

The Spaniard, who is ranked No.71 in the world and has enjoyed stints in the top 10, announced last month she was withdrawing from the US Open for health reasons before revealing her cancer diagnosis Tuesday.

At the end of last year, the 31-year-old also said 2020 would the final season of her career. Suárez Navarro is regarded as one of the nicest people in tennis.

Carla Suarez Navarro. (AP)

“It’s time for me to face a complicated reality. It’s time to accept it and try to move forward, trusting in my medical advice. Always facing adversity with positivity,” she wrote on social media.

“Patience and self-belief guided me through my career. Not the easiest rival to deal with. I’ll truly need my best.”

She added in an accompanying video: “I’m fine, I’m calm at the moment, willing to face whatever comes.”

Hodgkin lymphoma is a form of cancer that originates in the lymph system, part of the body’s immune system. According to the American Cancer Society, there have been about 8,480 new cases of Hodgkin Lymphoma in the United States this year and about 970 deaths.

“Carla, you are such a fighter and I have no doubt you’ll get through this,” men’s world No.1 Novak Djokovic wrote on Twitter. “Stay positive and come back soon.”

Grand Slam winner Garbine Muguruza, Suarez Navarro’s former doubles partner, expressed shock after her latest US Open match at the diagnosis.

“When we spoke a few days ago when she gave me the news, I was, I think, shocked, because I was expecting to see her in this tournament,” Muguruza said, per WTA Insider.

“She’s such a nice woman, so sweet, so kind, so humble. When these things happen to these good people, I feel so sad about it. So I know she was watching my match and we talked a little bit.

“I for sure will dedicate this win to her because I want her to feel that we are behind her, that I am behind her, and I will go and see her at some point when it is fine.

“For me, it’s very special. We shared a decade of emotions and everything. It’s a shock for me, somebody so close that is going through this.”

Suárez Navarro has won two WTA singles titles — in 2016 and 2014 — and reached a career-high ranking of No. 6 in February 2016.

Renowned for her elegant one-handed backhand, she has reached grand slam quarter-finals on seven occasions, most recently at last year’s Wimbledon.

