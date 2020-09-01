University of Sydney Carslaw Building deep cleaned after COVID-19 case used toilets

The University of Sydney has deep cleaned facilities at one of its buildings at its Camperdown campus after a member of the public who later tested positive for coronavirus used its toilets on Friday.

The person was apparently on a night out but walked through the campus and used the toilets in the Carslaw Building between 8pm and 8.10pm.

The university said it was contacted by NSW Health yesterday and undertook deep cleaning of the male and female toilets overnight.

It said the campus had been given approval by officials to operate as normal, but staff and students with any symptoms needed to isolate and get tested.

Buildings on the campus require an electronic card for -hour access to limit the number of people inside.

“We remind our community that it is important to not grant access to others who do not have their own access card.” a university statement said.