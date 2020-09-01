UK mortgage approvals jump as housing market bounces back By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . The Bank of England is seen in the City of London, Britain

LONDON () – British mortgage lending accelerated more quickly than expected in July, a latest sign of a post-lockdown bounce-back in the housing market, data from the Bank of England showed on Tuesday.

Mortgage approvals jumped to 66,300 from just under 40,000 in June, the data showed.

Economists polled by had expected about 55,000 approvals.

Consumer borrowing also picked up, increasing by 1.2 billion July, following four months of net repayments.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR