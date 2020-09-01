UK mortgage approvals jump as housing market bounces back By

© . The Bank of England is seen in the City of London, Britain
LONDON () – British mortgage lending accelerated more quickly than expected in July, a latest sign of a post-lockdown bounce-back in the housing market, data from the Bank of England showed on Tuesday.
Mortgage approvals jumped to 66,300 from just under 40,000 in June, the data showed.
Economists polled by had expected about 55,000 approvals.
Consumer borrowing also picked up, increasing by 1.2 billion July, following four months of net repayments.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.