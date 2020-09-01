UK mortgage approvals jump as housing market bounces back By

© . The Bank of England is seen in the City of London, Britain



LONDON () – British mortgage lending accelerated more quickly than expected in July, a latest sign of a post-lockdown bounce-back in the housing market, data from the Bank of England showed on Tuesday.

Mortgage approvals jumped to 66,300 from just under 40,000 in June, the data showed.

Economists polled by had expected about 55,000 approvals.

Consumer borrowing also picked up, increasing by 1.2 billion July, following four months of net repayments.