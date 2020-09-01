U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.76% By .com

.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, the gained 0.76%, while the index climbed 0.75%, and the index climbed 1.39%.

The best performers of the session on the were Walmart Inc (NYSE:), which rose 6.29% or 8.74 points to trade at 147.59 at the close. Meanwhile, Dow Inc (NYSE:) added 4.77% or 2.15 points to end at 47.27 and Apple Inc (NASDAQ:) was up 3.98% or 5.14 points to 134.18 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:), which fell 3.31% or 1.26 points to trade at 36.76 at the close. Pfizer Inc (NYSE:) declined 2.41% or 0.91 points to end at 36.88 and Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:) was down 1.28% or 0.51 points to 39.43.

The top performers on the S,amp;P 500 were L Brands Inc (NYSE:) which rose 7.28% to 31.54, Albemarle Corp (NYSE:) which was up 7.01% to settle at 97.39 and Walmart Inc (NYSE:) which gained 6.29% to close at 147.59.

The worst performers were Mylan NV (NASDAQ:) which was down 5.37% to 15.50 in late trade, Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:) which lost 5.12% to settle at 15.18 and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 4.40% to 592.68 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 55.58% to 7.53, Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 43.39% to settle at 7.37 and Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 40.78% to close at 457.69.

The worst performers were Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 47.21% to 0.2050 in late trade, Shiloh Industries Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 33.35% to settle at 0.26 and Apex Global Brands Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 28.74% to 0.5900 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1883 to 1179 and 81 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 1463 rose and 1349 declined, while 85 ended unchanged.

Shares in L Brands Inc (NYSE:) rose to 52-week highs; up 7.28% or 2.14 to 31.54. Shares in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:) rose to 52-week highs; up 7.01% or 6.38 to 97.39. Shares in Walmart Inc (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; up 6.29% or 8.74 to 147.59. Shares in Walmart Inc (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 6.29% or 8.74 to 147.59. Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to 5-year lows; falling 3.31% or 1.26 to 36.76. Shares in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; up 3.98% or 5.14 to 134.18. Shares in Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; down 47.21% or 0.1833 to 0.2050. Shares in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; up 43.39% or 2.23 to 7.37. Shares in Shiloh Industries Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; falling 33.35% or 0.13 to 0.26. Shares in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; up 40.78% or 132.59 to 457.69.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S,amp;P 500 options, was down 1.10% to 26.12.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.11% or 2.10 to $1976.50 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October rose 0.92% or 0.39 to hit $43.00 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract fell 0.07% or 0.03 to trade at $45.77 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.06% to 1.1918, while USD/JPY unchanged 0.00% to 105.95.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.21% at 92.325.

