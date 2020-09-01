Twitter Buzzing Over Mac Miller’s Resemblance to Robert Pattinson

WENN

A fan thinks that ‘The Batman’ star looks like an ‘evil’ version of the late rapper and many agree, making the ‘Good News’ emcee a trending topic on the blue bird app.

– Mac Miller was suddenly trending on Twitter for a reason that no one could have thought about before. On Monday morning, August 31, people were buzzing on the micro-blogging site about the late rapper’s resemblance to Robert Pattinson.

Fans began comparing the two stars after seeing a video of the British actor rocking a buzzcut and earrings while posing on the red carpet. They couldn’t help noticing how the Edward Cullen of the “Twilight Saga” movie series looks like the “Self Care” hitmaker in the short clip.

“is this Mac Miller or Robert Pattinson?” one person who almost couldn’t differentiate the two stars said of Robert’s look in the clip. Another remarked, “Sigh. Thanks to @1Obefiend tweet that Robert Pattinson looks like Mac Miller, I cannot unsee it.”

“Why the hell Robert Pattinson looks like Mac Miller more than Mac Miller looks like Mac Miller,” a third user quipped. Another admitted to seeing Robert and Mac’s similarities as saying, “someone said robert pattinson with his shaved head and earrings looks like evil mac miller and i havent recovered.”

One person thinks that “The Batman” star “looks like evil Mac Miller” in the said video. Some people agreed, with one responding, “mfs said robert pattinson looks like evil mac miller and he really does [face with tears of joy emoji].”

Someone else compared Mac and Robert to Justin Timberlake, noting, “the fact that i can’t tell if this is justin timberlake, mac miller, or robert pattinson.”

Meanwhile, some others have begun campaigning for a Mac Miller biopic starring Robert. “We need a Mac Miller movie starring Robert Pattinson. Now,” one person demanded. Another expressed a similar wish, tweeting, “Can’t wait for the Robert Pattinson LED Mac Miller Biopic.”

Mac was a rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He died from an accidental drug overdose at his home on September 7, 2018 at the age of 26 after struggling with substance abuse for years, which he often referenced in his lyrics.