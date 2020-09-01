TV Ratings Monday, Aug. 31: ‘American Ninja Warrior All Star Skills’

RELATED STORIES

In the latest TV ratings, NBC’s American Ninja Warrior All-Star Skills Challenge special led Monday in both total viewers (with 3.5 million) and in the demo (scoring a 0.5 rating). ANW proper’s Season 12 premieres next Monday, Sept. 7 at 8/7c.

Over on ABC, the penultimate Bachelor GOAT (1.5 mil/0.2) posted spinoff lows following a multi-week break.

CBS’ Love Island (1.6 mil/0.3) ticked down week-to-week.

The CW’s Whose Line Is It Anyway? (930K/0.2) was steady, while Penn & Teller: Fool Us (860K/0.1) dipped a tenth in the demo.

