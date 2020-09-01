Turkey Announces Arrest of a Major Islamic State Militant

The Turkish authorities on Tuesday announced the arrest of Mahmut Ozden, described as a top Islamic State figure in Turkey, and said they had recovered evidence that the group was planning an attack in the country.

Suleyman Soylu, Turkey’s interior minister, announced Mr. Ozden’s arrest in a post on Twitter and said he had been “caught with important plans.” Mr. Soylu thanked the police for their work in apprehending him.

Mr. Ozden is well known to the Turkish authorities and has been arrested more than once before, including detentions in 2018 and 2019.

Mr. Soylu, speaking later in a televised address from Giresun — an area recently hit by deadly floods — said that Mr. Ozden had “continuously” received orders from Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria. He was also leading groups of 10 to 12 people to formulate plans to carry out attacks against Turkey, according to information obtained from his computer and other digital material, Mr. Soylu said.