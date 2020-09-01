Trump spoke with Big Ten commish about playing in fall

President Donald Trump said he spoke with Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren about the conference possibly playing football in fall rather than waiting until the spring.

“Had a very productive conversation with Kevin Warren, Commissioner of the Big Ten Conference, about immediately starting up Big Ten football,” Trump tweeted. “Would be good (great!) for everyone – Players, Fans, Country. On the one yard line!”

Since the Big Ten Conference announced that they were postponing fall football, the decision has been questioned by schools, coaches, and players. A group of players from Nebraska even filed a lawsuit against the Conference, saying that the Big Ten did not make its decision-making process clear before pushing back the season.

The Big Ten Conference confirmed that the discussion between Warren and Trump had taken place and said that they were “exhausting every resource” to get the season started as soon as possible.

“The Big Ten Conference and its Return to Competition Task Force … are exhausting every resource to help student-athletes get back to playing the sports they love, at the appropriate time, in the safest and healthiest way possible,” the league said.

There have been rumors about the Big Ten potentially starting the season around Thanksgiving, but no clear plans have been confirmed by the conference.

While the Big Ten may be the most prominent conference to postpone its season, several other major conferences, including the Mountain West and Pac-12, have also announced that they are delaying their seasons due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.