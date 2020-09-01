Trump Refuses to Condemn Kenosha Shooting Suspect, Suggests It’s Self-Defense

Instagram

The president appears to defend Kyle Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old who shot three protesters during a demonstration in Wisconsin, as saying that ‘he probably would have been killed.’

–

Donald Trump has once again taken a controversial stance in a tragic incident that has gained nationwide attention. The president appears to defend Kenosha shooting suspect Kyle Rittenhouse when asked about the matter during a press briefing on Monday, August 31.

The 74-year-old, who has made public his disdain of protesters taking over the streets to fight against police violence, declined to condemn the 17-year-old who shot three protesters during a demonstration in Wisconsin. He suggested that the suspect acted in self-defense because otherwise, he “would have been killed.”

“He was trying to get away from them I guess, it looks like, and he fell on then they very violently attacked him,” he said in response to Daily Mail’s question. “It was something that we are looking at right now and it’s under investigation, but I guess he was in very big trouble. He probably would’ve been killed. It’s under investigation.”

Earlier on the same day, the president insisted he will be visiting Kenosha despite the ongoing violence and tensions among protesters in the city. “If I didn’t insist on having the National Guard activate and go into Kenosha, Wisconsin, there would be no Kenosha right now,” he claimed. “Also, there would have been great death and injury. I want to thank Law Enforcement and the National Guard. I will see you on Tuesday!”

His plan was met with opposition from Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, who fears that the president’s visit could cause more turmoil in the city. “I, along with other community leaders who have reached out, are concerned about what your presence will mean for Kenosha and our state,” the Governor stressed.

Asked about public’s concern about how his visit to Kenosha would bring more bad effect instead of positivity, Trump responded, “Well, it could also increase enthusiasm, and it could increase love and respect for our country. And that’s why I’m going.”

He, however, noted that he would not be meeting the family of Jacob Blake, who is left paralyzed from the waist down after being shot by police. “I thought it would be better not to do anything where there are lawyers involved. They wanted me to speak, but they wanted to have lawyers involved, and I thought that was inappropriate, so I didn’t do that,” he reasoned.

Jacob Blake shooting has led to uprisings in the city.