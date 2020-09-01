Trevor Noah ‘Seriously’ Dating Minka Kelly as She Moves in With Him

WENN

According to a source, the ‘Daily Show’ host and the former ‘Parenthood’ star have been dating for ‘several months’ as they are currently living in an apartment in New York.

–

It looks like Trevor Noah is no longer single. It’s been reported that “The Daily Show” host has been quietly dating Minka Kelly as their relationship is getting “very serious.” PEOPLE was the first to break the news.

A source tells the publication, “They’re very happy. It’s a very serious relationship.” On the other hand, a second source spills to E! News that Trevor and the “Parenthood” actress have been romancing each other for “several months” now and that they are currently living together in New York City.

Reps for Trevor and Minka did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Both Minka and Trevor are pretty private when it comes to their love lives. The “Charlie’s Angels” star previously dated Jesse Williams for a while when the “Grey’s Anatomy” star was involved in a divorce battle with his ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee. Meanwhile, Trevor used to date model Jordyn Taylor though it was not clear why the exes decided to go their separate ways.

Even though Trevor doesn’t really talk about his private life, he once got candid about his views on marriage as he stated that he doesn’t oppose the idea of getting married. However, there’s one thing that he absolutely doesn’t want to do if he ever ties the knot in the future, and that is living together.

During an interview on “The Howard Stern Show”, Trevor said, “I’m not opposed to (marriage),” before adding, “When we meet people, we should tell them who we are, be honest. You know why? You should have the person love you — or hate you — for who you are, not for who you portray yourself to be.”

“I’m a big advocate for not living together ever, even if you’re married,” he continued. “I think one of the biggest reasons people get divorced and relationships break up is because of this cohabiting bulls**t that we’ve come to believe is the way relationships are supposed to be.”