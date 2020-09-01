Top 10 Smart Home Accessories To Buy With Amazon Echo Dot

What could be a cooler gift for the Star Wars fan in your life than this adorable Echo Dot holder that looks like The Child, aka “Baby Yoda” gracing your nightstand? Not only will it protect and showcase your Echo Dot, but every time you look at it, you’ll be reminded of your favorite Disney+ show, The Mandalorian.
var fbAsyncInitOrg = window.fbAsyncInit;
window.fbAsyncInit = function() {
if(typeof(fbAsyncInitOrg)=='function') fbAsyncInitOrg();
FB.init({
appId: "291830964262722",
xfbml: true,
version : 'v2.7'
});
FB.Event.subscribe('xfbml.ready', function(msg) { // Log all the ready events so we can deal with them later
var events = fbroot.data('ready-events');
if( typeof(events) === 'undefined') events = [];
events.push(msg);
fbroot.data('ready-events',events);
});
var fbroot = $('#fb-root').trigger('facebook:init');
};