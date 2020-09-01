Times Black Panther Was The Greatest Superhero Ever

Like the rest of the world, I was completely gutted by the news that Chadwick Boseman died last week. He blessed us with many powerful performances, but none touched me as much as his role as Marvel’s first Black superhero.
T’Challa was more than just Black Panther. He was a wise and kind person who showed us what a real leader looked like. So let’s remember all the moments that T’Challa proved he was the best superhero of all time:
1.
When he encouraged M’Baku to yield rather than die during the challenge:
2.
When he wasn’t afraid to be vulnerable:
3.
When he didn’t let his kingly status go to his head:
4.
When he listened to the wise women in his life:
5.
When T’Challa threw himself over a grenade:
6.
When T’Challa refused to let Agent Ross die:
7.
When he accepted Killmonger’s challenge because he knew it was his cousin’s right:
8.
When he attempted diplomacy before combat:
9.
When he confronted his father for his wrongs:
10.
When he swallowed his pride and asked M’Baku for help:
11.
When T’Challa fulfilled his uncle’s promise to show Killmonger the beauty of a Wakandan sunset:
12.
When T’Challa offered to heal his cousin even after all his nonsense:
13.
When he figured out a way for Nakia to pursue her dreams as his queen:
14.
And finally, when T’Challa decided to right the wrongs of his family:
Which Black Panther moment convinced you that T’Challa was the greatest Marvel superhero ever? Let me know in the comments below!
TV and Movies
Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.