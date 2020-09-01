Times Black Panther Was The Greatest Superhero Ever

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Like the rest of the world, I was completely gutted by the news that Chadwick Boseman died last week. He blessed us with many powerful performances, but none touched me as much as his role as Marvel’s first Black superhero.

T’Challa was more than just Black Panther. He was a wise and kind person who showed us what a real leader looked like. So let’s remember all the moments that T’Challa proved he was the best superhero of all time:


Walt Disney/ Everett Collection

1.

When he encouraged M’Baku to yield rather than die during the challenge:


Disney

At this point, M’Baku was just a pain in the butt. He’d arrogantly talked down to T’Challa and could have been a thorn in his side for years to come. Even so, T’Challa wanted M’Baku to yield because he was thinking about all Wakandans, not just the ones who supported him. That’s a true king!

2.

When he wasn’t afraid to be vulnerable:


Disney

For so long, society has told men that they shouldn’t talk about their feelings. For a king and superhero to show us that it’s perfectly okay for guys to open up was beautiful to watch.

3.

When he didn’t let his kingly status go to his head:


Disney

The first time Shuri saw her brother after his coronation, she bowed jokingly and called him her king. But he waved aside the pomp and circumstance in favor of their casual handshake. It was a cute moment that showed his rise in power wouldn’t change the siblings’ relationship at all.

4.

When he listened to the wise women in his life:


Disney

Wakanda served us with some of the strongest women in the MCU. It was so refreshing to see a man in power stop in his tracks and actually listen to the women in his life. It took a lot of restraint not to kill Klaue – the killer of his friend W’Kabi’s parents – but he knew the ladies were right.

5.

When T’Challa threw himself over a grenade:


Disney

Sure, he was wearing his Blank Panther suit so the grenade didn’t do much harm. But his instinct was to protect his people, and I honestly think he’d have done the same thing even if he didn’t have the protection.

6.

When T’Challa refused to let Agent Ross die:


Disney

Here, T’Challa revealed what kind of king he would be: one who wouldn’t stand by while people suffered before him. He didn’t care that Agent Ross wasn’t Wakandan. He chose to defy tradition and allow the American into his country, already revealing that he would be a different ruler than any before him.

7.

When he accepted Killmonger’s challenge because he knew it was his cousin’s right:


Disney

When Killmonger was hell-bent on taking the throne, the Queen Mother wanted him tossed out. But T’Challa knew that as the son of a prince, Killmonger had every right to demand a challenge. T’Challa could have just listened to his mother and had the guards escort his cousin out, but he honored the Wakandan way, even if it meant risking his life.

8.

When he attempted diplomacy before combat:


Disney

T’Challa knew it was a shame for cousins to fight to the death. He attempted peaceful talks before jumping into combat because he sympathized with his cousin and didn’t want to waste either of their lives.

9.

When he confronted his father for his wrongs:


Disney

T’Challa was still grieving for his father when he realized the mistakes T’Chaka and his ancestors made. But T’Challa found the courage to confront his dad and tell him that he was going to be a different king, a better king, than his father had been.

10.

When he swallowed his pride and asked M’Baku for help:


Disney

T’Challa wasn’t afraid to ask for help when he needed it. Sure, M’Baku had just saved T’Challa’s life, but this was still the man who’d challenged T’Challa because he’d thought he would be a better king. It must have have been humbling for T’Challa to ask him, of all people, to come to his rescue, but that’s what a real king does!

11.

When T’Challa fulfilled his uncle’s promise to show Killmonger the beauty of a Wakandan sunset:


Disney

When Killmonger ingested the heart-shaped herb, he was transported back to his old apartment in Oakland with his father. His dad said that the Wakandan sunsets were the most beautiful in the world. Instead of leaving his cousin to die on the train tracks, T’Challa tried to make up for his father’s sins by making his uncle’s promise come true.

12.

When T’Challa offered to heal his cousin even after all his nonsense:


Disney

This moment showed the strength of T’Challa’s character. Killmonger was just trying to kill him a few minutes ago, but the king offered to save his life! He realized his cousin was just a product of his environment – one created by his own father – and didn’t fault him for that.

13.

When he figured out a way for Nakia to pursue her dreams as his queen:


Disney

From the beginning of the film, T’Challa wanted Nakia as his queen. But he understood that she wanted more than just being someone’s wife. He figured out a way for her to pursue her passion for helping others while staying by his side. And most importantly, he asked her to stay.

14.

And finally, when T’Challa decided to right the wrongs of his family:


Disney

His dad killed his uncle and deserted his cousin in that building. T’Challa couldn’t change the past, so he chose to change the future. Killmonger had some valid points, though he went about them in the wrong way. After spending time with his cousin, T’Challa did the best he could to honor his memory.

Which Black Panther moment convinced you that T’Challa was the greatest Marvel superhero ever? Let me know in the comments below!

TV and Movies

Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR