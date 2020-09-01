‘Three-Body Problem’: David Benioff, D.B. Weiss Making Netflix Series

RELATED STORIES

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are putting their stamp on another iconic book series. The Game of Thrones creators will adapt Liu Cixin’s The Three-Body Problem sci-fi trilogy as a Netflix drama, TVLine has learned.

Though Cixin’s trilogy — which consists of The Three-Body Problem, The Dark Forest and Death’s End — was originally published in Chinese, the Netflix series will be an English-language adaptation. Per the streamer’s logline, the show will tell “the story of humanity’s first contact with an alien civilization.”

“Liu Cixin’s trilogy is the most ambitious science-fiction series we’ve read, taking readers on a journey from the 1960s until the end of time, from life on our pale blue dot to the distant fringes of the universe,” said Benioff and Weiss, who will write and executive-produce the series. “We look forward to spending the next years of our lives bringing this to life for audiences around the world.”

The Three-Body Problem marks the first major Netflix project for Benioff and Weiss under their (reportedly nine-figure) overall deal at the streaming service, which was inked in August 2019. Alexander Woo (True Blood), who has his own overall deal at Netflix, will write and exec-produce with the Thrones duo, while authors Cixin and Ken Liu — the latter of whom wrote the English translation of two novels in the trilogy — are on board as consulting producers.

“I have the greatest respect for and faith in the creative team adapting The Three-Body Problem for television audiences,” Cixin said. “I set out to tell a story that transcends time and the confines of nations, cultures and races; one that compels us to consider the fate of humankind as a whole. It is a great honor as an author to see this unique sci-fi concept travel and gain fandom across the globe, and I am excited for new and existing fans all over the world to discover the story on Netflix.”

Are you looking forward to a Three-Body Problem series adaptation? Tell us in the comments below.