This Is Why Melania Trump Wasn’t Bothered by Donald’s Alleged Affair With Stormy Daniels

WENN/DJDM

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff also details FLOTUS’ reaction to Donald’s infamous Access Hollywood tape comments in her book titled ‘Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady’.

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff’s “Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady” continues to offer more details about Melania Trump. FLOTUS’ former friend claims in the book that Melania laughed off her husband Donald Trump‘s infamous Access Hollywood tape comments.

According to Stephanie, who was Melania’s BFF at the time, Melania laughed until she had to “blot the tears from her eyes” when discussing the matter with her over lunch. However, they allegedly weren’t laughing about the future president’s comments, but “more of a release of tension than anything else.”

“I started laughing at the weirdness and then, out of the blue, said, ‘Don’t kill me, but I have to ask!’ ” she says in the book. To that, Melania allegedly responded at the time, “Oh boy! What is it?” She then asked Melania, “How many times have the words ‘p***y’ and ‘president’ been in the same sentence?”

“She looked at me, her blue eyes sparkling, and then she started laughing – laughing to the point where she needed to blot the tears from her eyes with her napkin,” she recalls.

At the tail end of the 2016 election, Donald made headlines after an old video featuring him making degrading comment surfaced online. The footage, which was taken in 2005, saw Donald boasting that “when you’re a star” women “let you…do anything.” He also said, “Grab ’em by the p***y.”

Back to the book, Stephanie also claims that the First Lady wasn’t bothered by POTUS’ alleged affair with adult film star, Stormy Daniels. “For her, public disgrace was nothing more than brushing sand off her feet after a stroll on the beach,” the author speaks of Melania.

The author also shares that Melania “never doubted that Donald would win” the election. “Nope! He is who he is,” Melania allegedly said at the time. “I told him that if he ran for president, he had to be ready for everything to be opened up and exposed. His whole life.”