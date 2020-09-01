The makers of Radhe Shyam to release the film’s teaser on Prabhas’ birthday?

Prabhas is more than just a superstar. He’s a phenomenon which gets everyone excited, his movies get the cash registers ringing and his fans worldwide wait for his movies with bated breath. Today we learn some interesting news for his upcoming film Radhe Shyam starring Pooja Hegde opposite him.



Now according to reports in an online portal, Radhe Shyam’s teaser will be released on Prabhas’ birthday – October 23. The makers were shooting for the magnum opus before the lockdown and the film was stalled due to the pandemic. Now the makers are planning to resume the shoot by mid-September and will most probably fly to Italy for the shoot. The team is really aiming to release a special teaser on the actor’s birthday as it will serve as a surprise for his fans and get everyone talking. The portal also reveals that Prabhas might play the role of a fortune teller in the film and Pooja Hegde might have a dual role. Now lets wait and watch what’s in store for us.

Post wrapping up Radhe Shyam, Prabhas will shoot for Om Raut’s big film – Adipurush. Where it is said he will play the role of Lord Ram in this big screen adaptation of Ramayana. He also another big project where he will star with Deepika Padukone and the makers of this film too is planning to have bigger visuals and never-seen-before scenes.