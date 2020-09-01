The Best Movies and TV Shows New to Netflix, Amazon and Stan in Australia in September

SEPTEMBER 16

‘The Devil All the ’

An outstanding lineup of movie stars and character actors help the writer-director Antonio Campos bring energy and color to his adaptation of Donald Ray Pollock’s grim Southern Gothic novel “The Devil All the .” Set in Ohio coal country in the 1950s and ’60s, the film stars Bill Skarsgard and Tom Holland as a father and son who each have their own way of fighting for what’s right in a rural community populated by bullies, crooked lawmen, opportunistic preachers and psychotic criminals. Robert Pattinson, Riley Keough, Sebastian Stan, Jason Clarke and Mia Wasikowska round out the primary cast.

SEPTEMBER 17

‘Friends’ Seasons 1-10

Even viewers who didn’t grow up in the 1990s love “Friends,” although it’s a sitcom that is very much of its era — from the clothes and the hairstyles to the way that its cast of kooky young New Yorkers seem untroubled by sociopolitical or economic reality. Give credit to the likable cast, whose crack comic timing and quirky personalities helped inspire the show’s writers to craft snappy, binge-worthy story arcs, about young adults coping with career and romantic troubles that remain relatable across the decades.

SEPTEMBER 23

‘Enola Holmes’

Based on Nancy Springer’s series of young adult novels, the upbeat and visually snazzy teen-detective movie “Enola Holmes” has “Stranger Things” breakout star Millie Bobby Brown playing the underestimated kid sister of the master sleuth Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill). The plot concerns Enola’s attempts to elude her other brother, the snippy Myrcoft (Sam Claflin), as she ventures into London to find their missing mother Eudoria (Helena Bonham Carter). But the premise is really just an excuse to drop the charismatic Brown into a variety of situations where she gets to show off Enola’s smarts and courage.

Also arriving: “Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions (Felipe Esparza: Malas Decisiones)” (September 1), “Bad Boy Billionaires: India” (September 2), “Chef’s Table: BBQ” (September 2), “Love, Guaranteed” (September 3), “Young Wallander” (September 3), “Record of Youth” (September 7), “Get Organized with The Home Edit” (September 9), “La Línea: Shadow of Narco” (September 9), “The Babysitter: Killer Queen” (September 10), “The Gift” Season 2 (September 10), “The Idhun Chronicles” (September 10), “Julie and the Phantoms” (September 10), “Family Business” Season 2 (September 11), “Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice” (September 15), “Baby” Season 3 (September 16), “Criminal: UK” Season 2 (September 16), “Sing On!” (September 16), “The Last Word” (September 17), “American Barbecue Showdown” (September 18), “Ratched” (September 18), “The Chef Show” September 2 (September ), “Romance on the Menu” (September ), “Country-ish” (September 25), “A Perfect Crime” (September 25), “Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia” (September 29), “American Murder: The Family Next Door” (September 30), “The Boys in the Band (September 30).