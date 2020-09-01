Tevita Pangai jr ban, Darren Lockyer

Brisbane’s $650,000 star Tevita Pangai Jr will trade in his football boots for a “hammer and nail” during his ban with the Broncos, says Darren Lockyer.

Brisbane opted to terminate the 24-year-old’s contract following a string of biosecurity breaches but that decision has been suspended for 12 months on the condition he adheres to a number of strict terms.

Speaking on Wide World of Sports’ QLDER, Lockyer said the severity of the punishment was designed to give the promising forward a wake up call.

“He’ll be stood down without pay until November 13,” Lockyer said.

“In that time he’ll have to go get a job which is a good thing and will make him realise and appreciate the position he’s in. Maybe going to work on a work site with a hammer and nail for a little while will make him see.”

‘Wake up call” Pangai needed

Lockyer described the conditions as “onerous” but necessary.

“There are other conditions there like social media. He’s not allowed to post on social media but he’s allowed to follow to stay connected to the family and church.

“There are some onerous conditions but its up to Tevita now. He’s got to toe the line between now and next season.”

Pangai Jr was issued a breach notice after breaking NRL biosecurity rules by attending the opening of a bikie-owned barber shop.

Pangai Jr breaks silence on COVID-19 breaches

The Broncos star was reported to be shopping himself around to other clubs before Brisbane was told he visited a barber shop which had links to the Mongols on the same day that police raided the premises.

Pangai Jr also reportedly told the NRL he had received promises of $100,000 worth of third-party agreements but they weren’t registered, further causing headaches for the Broncos.

The forward re-signed with the club through to the end of the 2022 season on a three-year deal, reportedly worth around $2 million last year.

He made his NRL debut in 2016 and has played 81 games for Brisbane.