Teen Mom’s Kailyn Lowry Reacts to Rumors Ex Chris Lopez Got Another Woman Pregnant

Kailyn Lowry just wants to hear the truth.

On Sept. 1’s season premiere of Teen Mom 2, the MTV star was faced with a rumor spreading on the internet: Is ex Chris Lopez having another baby with somebody else?

According to Kailyn, it all started on an Instagram Live where Chris “said something to insinuate” there was a baby on the way.

“I got a call from him saying if I hear a rumor that he got someone else pregnant, it’s not true,” Kailyn shared to her producer named Patrick. “My f–ked up way of thinking was, ‘Ok, he’s doing damage control and maybe he potentially has someone pregnant and he doesn’t know so he’s telling me it’s not true until he actually confirms.’ That was my initial thought. If it does end up being true, I think that would close the door to any possibilities to us ever being together again.”

According to the Coffee Convos podcast co-host, she was going to trust Chris’ word. But things became even more complicated when Kailyn started getting texts from a “strange” number.