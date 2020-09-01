South actor Yash shares an adorable video from his second child’s naming ceremony



Ever since KGF has hit the screens, south actor Yash has been the toast of the town. The actor’s acting chops and his hot avatar has got everyone talking about him and take notice of him. At the movies he’s tasting success and off screen too he has some big news.

Yash and Radhika Pandit who recently welcomed their second child held a naming ceremony for him. The naming ceremony was a traditional and a grand affair and the actor shared a glimpse of it on his social media. The video shows us the naming ceremony where Yash and Radhika Pandit look great in their traditional avatar and are seen with their kids in their arms. The traditional ceremony takes place and the actor in style announces his second child’s name – Yatharv Yash. Now that’s a great name we must say. Yash even captioned the video saying, ‘The one who completes us.’ The actor is surely the happiest man in town right now and he has all the right reasons to celebrate.











Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 has resumed shooting recently. The film was supposed to hit the screens by October but due to the pandemic the film’s release will be delayed. This time joining him in the sequel is Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon. The first part created a storm at the box-office and trade pundits expect the same magic with the sequel and audiences can’t wait for it.