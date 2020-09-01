Sienna Miller Split From Fiance Lucas Zwirner?

WENN/Avalon

The ‘American Sniper’ actress is said to have called time on her relationship with the literary editor eight months after speculation began that the two of them have gotten engaged.

Sienna Miller has reportedly split from her fiance Lucas Zwirner after a year-long relationship.

The “American Sniper” star, 38, is said to have called time on her relationship with the literary editor, according to sources who spoke to the New York Post’s gossip column Page Six, although reasons for the break-up are as yet unknown.

Representatives for Sienna in London and New York have yet to comment on the reports.

News of the apparent split comes eight months after speculation began that Sienna and Lucas, 29, were engaged, which she fuelled by sporting what appeared to be an engagement ring as she posed for the cameras at the Writers Guild of America Awards in New York in February.

Miller kept the relationship largely out of the spotlight, and she previously admitted it was a nice change to date someone outside the world of showbiz.

“He’s not an actor! He’s not famous,” she smiled. “It’s nice and settled and happy… It is interesting to be in a world that is not the one I am in. The art world is very new and fascinating, and very intellectual, which I love.”

Sienna was previously set to wed Jude Law, before the on/off romance came to an end in 2011, while she also accepted a marriage proposal from another actor, Tom Sturridge, the father of her seven-year-old daughter Marlowe. They split in 2015.