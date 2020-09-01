Sidney Crosby sidelined three to four weeks due to surgery

Pittsburgh Penguins Sidney Crosby underwent arthroscopic wrist surgery and will need approximately three to four weeks to recover.

The short recovery time is good news for a franchise that is currently experiencing some frustration following a quick postseason exit. The Penguins were eliminated from the playoffs at the beginning of August after being beat 3-1 in a series against the Montreal Canadiens. Since winning back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017, the Penguins have struggled mightily in the postseason, never making it out of the second round of the playoffs.

Despite the team’s shortcomings, Crosby has remained one of the NHL’s elite playmakers when he is on the ice. While he was only able to play 41 games this shortened season due to a core muscle injury, Crosby still managed to score 47 points and was the leading scorer for the Penguins’ short-lived postseason, scoring three points in four games (two goals, one assist).

Given the relatively short recovery time, Crosby should be fully ready to go whenever the next season begins, though there is currently no clear timeline due to the coronavirus pandemic, which forced the NHL to pause its season in March.

While Crosby is 33, he should remain on the ice for a long time, as he still has five years left on the 12-year deal he previously signed with the Penguins. Crosby has spent his entire NHL career with the Penguins, becoming the franchise’s most beloved player while winning two MVP awards and three Stanley Cups in his storied career.