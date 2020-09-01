Shraddha Kapoor helps out photographers during the pandemic

Shraddha Kapoor has slowly made her way up the ladder of success in Bollywood. The actress has created a place for herself by proving her versatility again and again. Shraddha has had a good run at the movies till now and the actress has some interesting projects coming up. But Shraddha is not just loved for her on-screen presence, she is also adored for her personality personally. She is always willing to help those in need and her initiative #LockdownZoos for animals during the pandemic got a lot of love and support from the people. Now, the actress has come out to help photographers who have been out of work for months due to the pandemic. She has provided them with financial aid so that they can support their livelihood.

A photographer even took to social media to thank Shraddha and wrote, “Embrace the elegance and beauty with a pure heart like Shraddha Kapoor @shraddhakapoor.” Kudos to you girl!